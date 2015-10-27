Gordon Smith death: Man denies manslaughter

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Gordon Smith was found dead in the street on 1 July

A man has denied the manslaughter of another man who was found lying in a street in Windermere close to where he lived.

Gordon Smith, 44, was found dead on Lake Road about 400m (0.2 miles) from his home on Church Street on 1 July.

Mark Russell, 27, previously of Holly Terrace, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was was given conditional bail ahead of trial on 14 March. It is expected to last up to five days.

Judge Paul Batty QC said one of the conditions is that he does not enter Windermere or Bowness-on-Windermere.

A 31-year-old man from Millom, a woman aged 48 and a 15-year-old girl, both from Kent, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released with no further action, Cumbria Police said.