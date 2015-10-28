Frizington post office raid: Search under way for armed robber

Image copyright Google Image caption Police temporarily closed Main Street following the armed robbery

An armed man who robbed a post office in Cumbria is being sought by police.

The masked man fled with an undisclosed sum of cash after threatening staff with a firearm at the office on Main Street, Frizington, at 06:20 GMT.

Armed officers have been deployed to the scene. Main Street, which was temporarily closed to motorists and pedestrians, has now reopened.

The raider is described as about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, and wearing black jogging pants and sweatshirt.