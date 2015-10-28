Cumberland Infirmary fire safety order removed

Image caption The fire service said it continue to monitor all fire risk assessments during the modification work

An enforcement notice put in place over fire safety concerns at a Cumbrian hospital has been removed.

Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary opened in 2000 and was the first built under the Private Finance Initiative (PFI).

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service issued the enforcement notice after "deep concerns" were raised in June over materials used in the hospital.

The fire service said the building now demonstrates "suitable and sufficient measures".

Work to be done

The order was issued to North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust and its PFI partner, Health Management Carlisle Limited, after the trust commissioned a review of fire precautions in the hospital.

Problems raised included inappropriate fire proofing materials, and a defective fire alarm system.

The trust's chief operating officer Helen Ray, said: "We recognise there are still rectification works to be done and we will be working with our PFI partner to ensure that progress continues.

"The safety and welfare of our staff, patients and visitors to the Cumberland Infirmary is our absolute priority and I would like to once again offer assurance that the trust continues to take necessary actions to protect their wellbeing whilst using our services."

