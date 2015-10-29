Budget cuts 'threat to rural policing' in Cumbria

Image caption Richard Rhodes said the force faces having to make savings of up to £26m by 2020

Plans to recalculate police funding do not take account of the "rural and mountainous" nature of the Cumbria force area, its chief has said.

Under changes being considered for the allocation of key grants, Cumbria Police could lose more than £9.5m.

Police and crime commissioner Richard Rhodes has urged the Home Office to treat Cumbria as a special case.

He said its size, geography, and large number of visitors meant higher vehicle and communication costs.

Mr Rhodes described some aspects of the proposed funding formula, recently announced by the government, as "flawed in methodology".

'Robust case'

He said: "We are being penalised for our rurality.

"Cumbria has the same number of bars as other areas, but because there are twice as many hectares in the county it attracts only half the funding under the proposals.

"Policing a rural area is difficult as we have to get around the Lake District with technology and vehicles often being more expensive in terms of cost and the number of people required.

"We have put a robust case forward to the Home Office and would ask that our points are considered with the relevance that they deserve."

Policing minister Mike Penning said plans were being refined after feedback from the public and police chiefs, and a decision would be made next month.