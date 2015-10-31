Bowness couple tied up and 'threatened with crowbars'

Three men who tied up a couple and threatened them with what were thought to be crowbars before stealing cash and jewellery are being hunted by police.

They entered the house in Storrs, near Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria, through an insecure door, police said.

The intruders all wore balaclavas and at least one is believed to have spoken with an East European accent.

Det Ch Insp Doug Marshall described it as a "terrifying ordeal for the victims".

He added: "They're obviously very shaken up and shocked. This was a particularly unpleasant crime. To be tied up in your own home and have all your property taken is a very serious matter."

The incident took place at about 18:30-19:00 GMT on Friday.