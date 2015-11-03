Chicken call sparks Cumbria Police campaign

Image caption Cumbria Police have launched a campaign to raise awareness about the different police services

Inquiries about what temperature to cook a chicken, and for taxi phone numbers have sparked a campaign about misdirected calls by Cumbria Police.

They were received by both the emergency 999 number and the non-emergency 101 line, police said.

Cumbria Police said nuisance calls can prevent people getting an urgent response.

The campaign will inform people of the best ways to contact the police without causing a demand on services.

"We are going to ask people to really think before they pick up the phone.

"We get many people calling us to ask for the number of a taxi firm or to ask directions, and we even recently had a caller ask what temperature they should put the oven on to cook a chicken.

"This may seem amusing, but it could have prevented us from speaking to someone who required an urgent response," Ch Supt Steve Johnson said.