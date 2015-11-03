Barrow boy knocked off bike twice in a month

A ten-year-old boy has been knocked off his bike in an alleged hit-and-run for the second time in a month.

The boy's legs were injured in the collision on Salthouse Road in Barrow, Cumbria on Monday.

He was hit on the same road on 15 October.

The driver of the second car, a white man in his mid-twenties, was not thought to be the same man as had been driving in the first collision, Cumbria Police said.

PC Lucy Manning said the boy had been left "scared and shaken".