Eden Council staff recruitment costs triple
A council is expecting to spend three times its annual budget for recruiting staff.
Eden District Council in Cumbria had allocated £10,000 for the year 2015-16 but officers have said another £18,000 is needed.
Recruiting for specialist roles and advertising more widely because of fewer applicants had added to costs, the authority said.
Two years ago it spent £5,300 finding new staff.
The council said it needed to fill five posts in its planning department and was looking to run a dedicated campaign which could cost between £7,000-£9,000.
Advertising with a professional body for roles such as head of environmental services or policy planning officer can cost up to £900, it said.
The council has not detailed where the extra money would be found, but said it was well within its contingency provision.