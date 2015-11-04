Eden Council staff recruitment costs triple

Image copyright Google Image caption Eden District Council said it expected recruitment costs to continue to rise

A council is expecting to spend three times its annual budget for recruiting staff.

Eden District Council in Cumbria had allocated £10,000 for the year 2015-16 but officers have said another £18,000 is needed.

Recruiting for specialist roles and advertising more widely because of fewer applicants had added to costs, the authority said.

Two years ago it spent £5,300 finding new staff.

The council said it needed to fill five posts in its planning department and was looking to run a dedicated campaign which could cost between £7,000-£9,000.

Advertising with a professional body for roles such as head of environmental services or policy planning officer can cost up to £900, it said.

The council has not detailed where the extra money would be found, but said it was well within its contingency provision.