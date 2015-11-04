Whitehaven's Beacon Museum revamp leads to free entry

Image copyright Google Image caption The Beacon Museum features art exhibitions and local history displays, and has a floor dedicated to the "Sellafield Story"

A Cumbrian museum is waiving its entrance fee to make up for any noise and disruption during its £1.2m revamp.

Beacon Museum in Whitehaven is to have a new gallery, allowing it to host touring exhibitions from attractions such as the V&A and the Science Museum.

Entry, which is usually £6.50 for adults, will be free until March.

The museum, which opened in 1996 was threatened with closure due to council cuts, but saved by a partnership with nearby Sellafield Ltd.

Alex Farthing, from the museum said: "I have been working on creating a three year exhibitions program, and have managed to secure top name touring exhibitions that have not yet been seen north of Manchester."

"The next three years is a really exciting time, and we want to offer people living in Copeland and Cumbria exhibitions that they may not have seen without travelling out of the area."