Whitehaven's Beacon Museum revamp leads to free entry
A Cumbrian museum is waiving its entrance fee to make up for any noise and disruption during its £1.2m revamp.
Beacon Museum in Whitehaven is to have a new gallery, allowing it to host touring exhibitions from attractions such as the V&A and the Science Museum.
Entry, which is usually £6.50 for adults, will be free until March.
The museum, which opened in 1996 was threatened with closure due to council cuts, but saved by a partnership with nearby Sellafield Ltd.
Alex Farthing, from the museum said: "I have been working on creating a three year exhibitions program, and have managed to secure top name touring exhibitions that have not yet been seen north of Manchester."
"The next three years is a really exciting time, and we want to offer people living in Copeland and Cumbria exhibitions that they may not have seen without travelling out of the area."