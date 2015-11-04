Frizington post office raid: Second man arrested

Image copyright Google Image caption Police temporarily closed Main Street, Frizington and armed officers were sent to the scene

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a post office.

A masked man ran off with cash after threatening a member of staff with a firearm at the shop in Frizington, Cumbria at about 06:20 GMT last Wednesday.

She was distressed but unhurt, Cumbria Police said.

The arrested man, 20, is not from the local area, the force said. A 20-year-old local man arrested last Thursday has been released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses.