Van driver tied up by robbers for 14 hours

A driver spent almost 14 hours tied up in the back of his van after thieves flagged him down and then stole the vehicle's contents.

Cumbria Police said the victim, 41, was driving on Grove Road in Egremont when a man wearing a head torch signalled for him to stop at 06:45 GMT on 2 November.

The robber tied the driver up and drove the van to Mockerin where the contents were removed.

The driver freed himself at 20:45.

The offender is described as being around 5ft 7in (170cm) tall, of slim athletic build, with dark cropped hair which was tidy.

He was wearing a dark fleecy jumper which zipped from the chest up to his face, and jeans.

It is believed that another vehicle and possibly two other people might have been involved,

The victim managed to knock the hazard lights on at about 15:00 and police are appealing for anyone who may have noticed the lights or seen the Citroen Relay High-Top van.

Detective Sergeant James Mason of West Cumbria CID, said: "Thankfully the victim was not badly injured in this incident but is understandably distressed following this ordeal."