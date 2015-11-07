Wigton crash: Van driver killed in crash with lorry and taxi

A van driver has been killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cumbria.

The crash, involving a Ford transit van, a lorry and a Skoda taxi, happened on the B5305 at Westward, near Wigton, just after 19:30 GMT on Friday.

The van driver, who was in his 50s, died at the scene. The lorry driver was unhurt and the taxi driver suffered minor injuries, Cumbria Police said.

It is believed the HGV was reversing when it was struck by the van, which was then hit by the Skoda, police said.