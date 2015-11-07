Lancaster to Barrow train gets more police after drunken brawls

Extra police officers will be patrolling the Lancaster to Barrow late-night weekend service after an increase in drunken behaviour.

British Transport Police said the worst brawl was on the 23:11 TransPeninne service when fighting broke out between two women and rugby fans at Carnforth Station on 10 October.

A spokesman said a "hardline" clampdown was needed to curb the problem.

Those considered too drunk would not be allowed to travel, he added.