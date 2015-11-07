Cumbria

Lancaster to Barrow train gets more police after drunken brawls

  • 7 November 2015
  • From the section Cumbria

Extra police officers will be patrolling the Lancaster to Barrow late-night weekend service after an increase in drunken behaviour.

British Transport Police said the worst brawl was on the 23:11 TransPeninne service when fighting broke out between two women and rugby fans at Carnforth Station on 10 October.

A spokesman said a "hardline" clampdown was needed to curb the problem.

Those considered too drunk would not be allowed to travel, he added.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites