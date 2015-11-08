Tribute to van driver David Mitchell killed in pile-up

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption David Mitchell died at the scene of the crash near Wigton, which involved three vehicles, police said

The family of a driver killed in a pile-up have paid tribute to a "hardworking, family-orientated" man.

David Mitchell was killed when his transit van was in collision with a lorry and a Skoda taxi, on the B5305 at Westward, near Wigton, on Friday.

In a statement the family of the 53-year-old from Waverton, in Cumbria, said he would be "sorely missed".

The lorry driver was unhurt and the taxi driver suffered minor injuries, Cumbria Police said.

It is believed the HGV was reversing when it was struck by the van, which was then hit by the Skoda, police said.

Mr Mitchell's family said: "It is with deepest sadness that David has been so tragically taken from us.

"He was hard working, family-orientated and loved life and will be sorely missed by all that knew him."