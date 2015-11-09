A590 improvement works: Overnight closures planned

A £330,000 project to improve the A590 in south Cumbria by installing new safety barriers begins later.

The Highways England scheme will take place between Low Newton junction and Meathop roundabout near Grange-over-Sands.

Resurfacing, drainage and sign improvements will also be carried out near the Brettargh Holt roundabout.

The work is due to be finished on 20 December and will involve some overnight closures.