A590 improvement works: Overnight closures planned
- 9 November 2015
- From the section Cumbria
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A £330,000 project to improve the A590 in south Cumbria by installing new safety barriers begins later.
The Highways England scheme will take place between Low Newton junction and Meathop roundabout near Grange-over-Sands.
Resurfacing, drainage and sign improvements will also be carried out near the Brettargh Holt roundabout.
The work is due to be finished on 20 December and will involve some overnight closures.