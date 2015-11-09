Phillipa Hodgson denies Workington care home neglect charges
- 9 November 2015
- From the section Cumbria
A woman has denied mistreating an 81-year-old Cumbrian care home resident.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Phillipa Hodgson, 21, of John Street, Maryport, pleaded not guilty to two charges of mistreating or wilfully neglecting the resident at Workington's Rosecroft Residential Home.
A trial, to be held at the same court, has been scheduled to begin on 27 January.
Ms Hodgson was granted conditional bail.