Image copyright Ostle family Image caption Bethany Ostle died in a car crash on Christmas Eve

Police have identified a teenage girl who died in a car crash near Cockermouth on Christmas Eve.

Bethany Ostle, aged 17, from Seaton and Workington, was a passenger in a Fiat Punto which collided with a Mini Cooper at 17:10 GMT on the Tallentire to Bullgill road.

The driver of the Punto, an 18-year-old man, and the 23-year-old man driving the Mini are in a stable condition in hospital with serious injuries.

Bethany's family said she is missed.

In a statement released through Cumbria Police her family said: "Bethany was a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin.

"Whilst she was taken from us so young, we had 17 wonderful years and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

"Bethany was an outgoing, confident, popular girl who had many friends and enjoyed living her life to the full."