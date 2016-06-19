Workington RNLI funding plea for 'lifesaving' lifeboat

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The RNLI's new Shannon-class lifeboats are "the most agile" in the fleet

A branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is appealing for help raising £150,000 for a new lifeboat.

The all-weather Tyne class lifeboat in Workington, Cumbria, needs replacing next year at a cost of £2m.

The new Shannon-class vessel is powered by water jets rather than propellers and is 50% faster, the RNLI said.

Workington coxswain John Stobbart said it would let them reach people "a lot more quickly and further off shore".

The charity has a bequest of £1m from the late Dorothy May White and £500,000 from the Sir John Fisher Foundation.

"However, we still need to raise the remaining £150,000 to turn the lifesaving vessel into a reality," Mr Stobbart said.