Former Cumbria PC Nicholas Pool jailed for child sex offences

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Nicholas Pool admitted 14 charges

A former police officer has been jailed after admitting a string of online child sex offences.

Nicholas Pool admitted 14 charges, including possessing indecent images and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was dismissed by Cumbria Police at a misconduct hearing in February after he admitted three other incitement crimes.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Pool of Newton Rigg, Penrith, was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Michael Rawlinson, defending, said the married father-of-one was "full of remorse".

However, Deputy Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said Pool had brought "shame" on the police.

The court heard he had attempted to incite a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity during an online chat. However, it was really an undercover police officer.

'Horrific images'

After he was arrested in December 2016, police found 47 indecent images - some classed as the most serious category A - on his laptop.

The offences occurred when he was off-duty as a PC based in south Cumbria between 2013 and 2016.

Pool must sign the sex offenders register for life and was also made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Deputy Chief Constable Skeer said: "Nicholas Pool has brought shame upon himself and the constabulary.

"This case highlights that predators can be from any walk of life, and that no matter who you are or where you work, we will seek to ensure that they are brought to justice.

"As well as being in possession of some horrific images, he was conversing with young girls in a sexualised manner, demonstrating how important it is for parents to be aware of who their children are speaking to online."

Mr Rawlinson said Pool's wife had filed for divorce and he had not seen his one-year-old child since being in prison.