Passers-by try to save Bank End crash victim

Passers-by tried to save a crash victim by giving first aid at the side of the road, police have said.

The man, in his 70s, crashed his car in Bank End in Cumbria just after 17:00 BST on Saturday.

Cumbria Police said residents and motorists rushed to help and gave first aid until an air ambulance arrived.

But a spokesman for the force said the man, who has not been formally identified, died at the crash site between Duddon Bridge and Ulpha.