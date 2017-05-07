Woman airlifted from Helvellyn after 30ft fall

From the section

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Helvellyn is England's third highest peak

A woman has suffered serious injuries after plunging 30ft (9m) down a mountain in the Lake District.

The victim tumbled from Striding Edge, on Helvellyn, near Ambleside, just after midday, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said.

The four-hour rescue involved 20 rescue team members. The Coastguard helicopter was scrambled and the woman was eventually flown to hospital.

Rescuers said she suffered head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Helvellyn is England's third highest peak, with a 950m (3,117ft) summit.

It is a popular year-round destination, but in winter there can be driving rain, snow drifts and wind chill temperatures of -16C (3F).

Even in summer there can be poor visibility and a sharp drop in temperature at higher levels.