Cumbria

Bank End crash victim named as John Baxter

  • 8 May 2017
  • From the section Cumbria

A man who died following a crash in Cumbria has been named by police.

John Baxter crashed at Bank End, on the road from Duddon Bridge and Ulpha, just after 17:00 BST on Saturday.

Passers-by gave the 70-year-old, from Ulpha, first aid until the air ambulance arrived but he was declared dead at the scene.

Cumbria Police said officers were continuing their investigation into the crash and offering support to Mr Baxter's family.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites