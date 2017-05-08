Ex scout chief Norman Thompson faces jail for sex abuse of boys

Image caption Norman Thompson admitted abusing seven boys between 1984 and 2000

A former scout master is facing prison for sexually abusing seven young boys.

Norman Thompson, 66, of Belted Will Close, Wigton, abused the boys between 1984 and 2000, the youngest of whom was just 11.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he had previously admitted 29 indecent assault charges and one charge of making indecent photographs of a child.

Judge Peter Davies told Thompson he would be released on bail until Friday to "get his affairs in order."

The judge told him earlier: "Although I am bailing you, you can't understand there will be anything other than a custodial sentence."