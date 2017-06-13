Workington teenagers honoured for attack intervention

Image caption Emelia Austin, second left, and Kacey-leigh Wildgoose were praised by Cumbria High Sheriff Alistair Wannop and Judge Tony Lancaster

Two girls who intervened in a drink and drug-fuelled attack by a man on his partner have been honoured for their bravery.

Kacey-leigh Wildgoose and Emelia Austin were walking past James Butler's house when they heard the assault.

They peered through a glass panel in the door, called the police and banged on the door in a bid to stop him.

Judge Tony Lancaster said the commendations were "richly deserved". Butler, 30, was jailed for 20 months.

Kacey-leigh, 16, and Emelia, 15, both from Workington, were given certificates and a cash reward at Carlisle Crown Court during a presentation ceremony.

Emelia said: "It was just instinct really because if we had left it, God knows what would have happened to that woman."

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The court heard Butler sank his teeth into Suzannah Lightfoot's arm, shaking his head as he did so like a "savage animal"

The attack happened on October 14 and Butler was jailed in January after admitting three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one charge of cannabis possession.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he sank his teeth into Suzannah Lightfoot's arm, shaking his head as he did so like a "savage animal". He then tried to provoke his dog to attack her.