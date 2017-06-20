Workington police controlled explosion error cost £2,000

Image copyright Google Image caption The car was parked outside Workington police station after the owner had taken ill

A controlled explosion carried out on a "suspicious" car that police did not realise had been parked by colleagues cost about £2,000, the BBC has learned.

A bomb squad was called in February when officers at Workington police station in Cumbria, became concerned about a Vauxhall Corsa left outside.

Cumbria Police blamed "an internal communications error" and apologised to the owner.

The force has been approached for a comment on the cost.

At the time, Insp Ashley Bennett said it had taken action "with public safety in mind".

Shared bill

Officers had not been aware colleagues had parked the car outside the building after helping its owner, who had been taken ill, the force explained.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed Cumbria Police paid £1,782.11 for the recovery and repair of the car and connected overtime costs.

The force said it did not keep "centralised records relating to costings for incidents which are dealt with as part of everyday policing" and, therefore, could not itemise the cost of police time expended.

It did not say whether compensation had been paid to the car's owner.

In response to another FOI request, the MoD said the operation had cost it £432.56, with £252.64 spent on personnel, £98.92 on ammunition and approximately £81 on fuel.