Kendal house fire death: Arrested man faces no action

A man suspected of murdering a woman who died in a house fire has been told he faces no further action.

The 38-year-old was arrested after the blaze in March in Stramongate, Kendal.

A 67-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary where she later died.

Cumbria Police said the force was not looking for anyone else and is no longer carrying out a criminal investigation. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.