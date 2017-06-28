Barrow teenager charged with terrorism offence

A teenager has been charged with a terrorism offence, police in Cumbria have said.

Ethan Stables, 19, from Egerton Court in Barrow, has been charged with an offence under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Mr Stables was arrested on Friday on suspicion of threats to kill and was released while inquiries continued.

Cumbria Police received reports a man was planning to attack people at a LGBT event at the New Empire on Dalton Road, Barrow.