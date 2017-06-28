A66 head-on crash: Man guilty of death by dangerous driving

From the section

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption David Bennell's family said he was "extremely active", riding his bicycle and walking miles every day

A man has been found guilty of killing a fellow motorist in a "horrific" head-on crash.

David Bennell, 82, from Braithwaite near Keswick, was seriously injured in the crash on the A66 in April and died in hospital.

Calum Wilkinson, 25, of Eagle Terrace, Flimby, denied causing his death by dangerous driving but was convicted at Carlisle Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on 21 July and has been warned he faces a prison term.

Jurors heard Wilkinson was travelling in the opposite direction from Mr Bennell when his car crossed "suddenly" into the other carriageway.

Mr Bennell had "no chance" of avoiding a collision, the court heard.

Wilkinson has been granted conditional bail and given an interim driving ban.