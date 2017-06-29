Barrow teenager in court over terrorism offence

From the section

A teenager has appeared in court accused of a terrorism offence.

Ethan Stables was accused of possessing documents useful to people preparing or committing acts of terrorism - said to be a copy of a document called the Anarchists' Cookbook.

The 19-year-old, from Egerton Court in Barrow, entered no plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody to return to the Old Bailey on 20 July.

Mr Bailey was arrested after Cumbria Police received reports a man was planning to attack people at a LGBT event in Barrow.