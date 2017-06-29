Cumbria high-rise buildings given cladding all-clear

Image copyright BBC/Google Image caption Carlisle civic centre and Sand Aire House in Kendal count as high-rise buildings as they are over six storeys

The only two high-rise buildings in Cumbria have passed fire safety checks ordered after the Grenfell Tower fire.

The civic centre in Carlisle and Sand Aire House, privately owned flats in Kendal, are over six storeys high.

But Cumbria County Council said "neither building has the type of exterior cladding used on Grenfell Tower".

Council leader Stewart Young said audits of council buildings were prioritising schools and care homes.

"We have also been working closely with other organisations, including the NHS, to prioritise and coordinate risk-based inspections on their medical centres, hospitals, business and community centres," he added.