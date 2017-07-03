Drug addict Nathaniel Rudd jailed for raiding OAP's flat

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Rudd was caught with electrical items which belonged to the victim

A burglar high on drugs who left a disabled pensioner "terrified" after raiding his home has been jailed.

Nathaniel Rudd wore socks over his hands to hide his fingerprints during the raid on his victim's Cleator Moor flat in the early hours of 4 June.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he escaped with £150 in cash and other belongings of his 76-year-old victim.

Rudd, 28, of Mercer Road, Prenton, Wirral, admitted burglary and was jailed for three years.

'Nervous and scared'

Gerard Rogerson, prosecuting, said his victim had "limited mobility" due to a stroke which had caused paralysis on one side of his body.

He received regular carer visits and left his front door unlocked, the court heard.

The pensioner was watching television at the time of the raid and "became aware of a man who simply walked into his house".

Rudd was later caught by police with electrical items in a bag belonging to his victim.

He was said to have little memory of his crime spree having taken "a number of substances".

Rudd's victim had been left feeling "terrified, nervous and scared" following the raid, the court heard.