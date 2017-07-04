Scissor attack man Daniel Barker jailed for 10 years

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Daniel barker has been jailed for 10 years and nine months

A man who repeatedly stabbed another man in the street with scissors has been jailed for 10 years and nine months.

Daniel Barker, 25, from Barrow, stabbed his victim four times in the head and twice in the back on 12 October last year.

He admitted wounding with intent and was jailed at Preston Crown Court.

Cumbria Police said the victim was lucky to survive but has been left with permanent scarring.

Barker, who was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170, attacked the man in "broad daylight" in Harrison Street in Barrow, police said.

Det Con Mandy Stables said: "I am pleased that Barker will now pay for what he did after handing himself in at Barrow Police Station.

"Unfortunately his victim has been left with permanent scarring, however, he is very lucky to be alive after suffering the injuries he did."