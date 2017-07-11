Drug dealer Charlie Harrington hid cannabis in underwear

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught with drugs hidden in his underwear.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how police could smell the drugs when they pulled over a car in Newbiggin Road, Durdar.

Charlie Harrington, 22, who was a passenger immediately handed over a packet of cannabis from his underwear.

Harrington, of Crow Lane West, Newton-le-Willows, admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for three years.

The hearing heard how officers also seized a tin, from the boot of the car, containing high purity cocaine worth £2,300 when they pulled the vehicle over on 28 December last year.