Beacon Edge care home rated 'inadequate' for second time

Image copyright Google Image caption Beacon Edge in Penrith is run by Bupa Care Homes (CFChomes) Limited

Residents in a Cumbria care home had "avoidable falls" and "unexplained bruising", inspectors have found.

Beacon Edge care home in Penrith has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the second time after an unannounced inspection.

Its report also said residents were not always given medicines as prescribed, putting them at risk.

Manager Bupa Care Homes said it had made improvements but "there are steps we still need to take".

In November 2016 inspectors found six breaches of regulations at the home, which has 24 residents, some with dementia.

CQC deputy chief inspector for adult social care Debbie Westhead said it had "disappointingly found limited progress has been made in addressing these, despite us telling Beacon Edge Care Home where they must improve".

'Ensure safety'

"We found that people using the service continued to experience avoidable falls and unexplained bruising and injuries, which is unacceptable," she said.

Managing director for Bupa UK Services in the region Aileen Waton said it remained "fully committed to driving improvements at Beacon Edge and have already made progress since the inspectors visited".

"This includes further investment in staff training and the roll-out of updated care plans for all residents," she said.

The CQC said it was working with Cumbria County Council and other organisations "to ensure the safety of people using this service".

It is taking enforcement action against Bupa Care Homes (CFChomes) Limited, which was subject to legal proceedings, it said.