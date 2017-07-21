'Cruel predator' David Stevenson jailed for abusing girl

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption David Stevenson manipulated the vulnerable youngster, the court heard

A "cruel predator" who sexually assaulted a young girl by telling her it was part of a game has been jailed.

David Stevenson, 53, of Carlisle, Cumbria, had denied three charges of sexual assault and breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

But he was given a life sentence with a minimum term of eight years after being convicted by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court.

A woman was jailed for 11 years for aiding and abetting the abuse.

She cannot be named for legal reasons.

Stevenson, who in 2006 was convicted of raping a girl in her early teens, committed the assaults three years ago.

Police described the investigation as one of their "most harrowing".

Det Con Lindsey Priestley said: "Stevenson is a cruel predator who abused the victim and told them it was part of a game.

"Throughout the investigation he has denied committing any offences which shows a total lack of remorse for his actions and the impact they have had on the victim."