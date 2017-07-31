Groping Cumbrian teacher warned he faces jail

Image caption David Harrison had denied four counts of sexual assault

A teacher has been warned he faces a jail term after he was convicted of repeatedly groping a girl.

David Harrison had denied four counts of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13 but was found guilty following a week-long trial at Carlisle Crown Court.

The 26-year-old, of Friars Garth, Abbeytown, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 8 August.

Judge Peter Hughes said: "The sentence will inevitably be a custodial one."

The court heard from the victim that Harrison would put his hands down the front of her top and rub her chest.

Police analysis of his internet history revealed he had browsed "real life" child sex abuse stories on his laptop, but he claimed he accessed the material "accidentally" and merely out of "concern".