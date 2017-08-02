Man arrested on suspicion of rape at Kendal Calling music event

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at a music festival in Cumbria.

Police said the attack happened at the Kendal Calling event which ended on Sunday and the suspect had been released while inquiries continued.

The Loop drug testing team carried out drug tests during the event and said arrests were down to 14 compared with 54 in 2016.

The Cumbria force said the use of dog patrols, testing and amnesty bins had helped to keep arrests down.