Maryport stabbing: Man arrested over murder
- 10 August 2017
A man has died in hospital a day after being stabbed.
The 34-year-old man from Maryport was attacked shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Senhouse Street in the town.
Cumbria Police said he died from his injuries at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle on Wednesday.
A 32-year-old man from Maryport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police are appealing for information.