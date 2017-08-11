Gambling addict 'systematically raided' mother's bank account

Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Colin and Jacqueline Little had power of attorney over the victim's affairs

An online gambling addict who "systematically raided" his mother's bank account has been jailed.

Colin Little, who along with his wife Jacqueline, had power of attorney over his mother's affairs, took £53,810, which he spent on betting sprees.

The 49-year-old, of Watson Street, Carlisle, was jailed for 32 months after admitting theft.

His wife, 54, who also dipped into the account, was given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.

She denied theft, but was found guilty and was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the 54-year-old had splashed out on a bathroom and replacement wedding rings.

'Naked greed'

The pair assumed power of attorney after Colin Little's mother started showing signs of mental decline and helped themselves to the money over several months in 2015.

The thefts left the pensioner in her 70s, "devastated" and feeling "without a family", the court heard.

Sentencing the couple, recorder David Potter said: ""In my judgement this was naked greed on both your parts."