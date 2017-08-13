Remote tarn near Mallerstang named in honour of Alfred Wainwright

Image caption The author sketched the small stretch of water for his guide books

A small tarn in a remote area of the Eden Valley has been given a name in honour of the fell walker and author Alfred Wainwright.

He had previously described the tarn above Mallerstang as a "small, nameless sheet of water".

But following efforts from Wainwright enthusiasts, it will be known as Swarth Fell Tarn on Ordnance Survey maps.

Guidebook writer David Pitt, of the Pennine Journey Supporters Club, said the author loved the area.

Image copyright The Wainwright Estate Image caption The author had described the tarn as a nameless sheet of water

He said: "It's not a large sheet of water but when you look down on it from the fells it's a lonely place.

"I just thought it might be an idea to incorporate a tribute to Alfred Wainwright on his beloved Ordnance maps and give a name to an area he came to love."

Mr Wainwright, who died in 1991, achieved fame with his illustrated Pictorial Guides to the Lakeland Fells, compiled between 1952 and 1966.

Born in Blackburn, Lancashire, in 1907, he explored the Cumbrian landscape compiling ink drawings of 214 fells and they were used in seven guide books for fell walkers.