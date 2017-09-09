Cumbria

Cash machine ripped from Sedbergh shop wall

  • 9 September 2017
Hole where stolen ATM had been
Image caption The ATM was pulled out of the wall in the early hours.

A cash machine has been ripped out of the wall of a shop in the early hours of the morning.

The ATM was stolen at about 00:40 BST from the Spar convenience store on Station Road in Sedbergh, Cumbria, police said.

A section of wall has collapsed as a result of the theft. No-one at the shop was available for comment.

Cumbria Police appealed for witnesses who saw anything suspicious to contact the force.

