Image copyright Google Image caption The Range Rover crashed on the M6 northbound near Southwaite

A driver has died in a crash involving his car on the M6 in Cumbria.

The man, who was in his 60s and from outside the county, was the only person in the grey Range Rover when it crashed at about 23:50 BST on Tuesday.

His was the only car involved in the incident on the M6 northbound at Southwaite.

Cumbria Police said the man's family had been informed. Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.