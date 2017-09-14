Image copyright PA Image caption The Prince met the stall holders from the Lancashire Cheese Company

The Prince of Wales made his first visit to the one of the oldest agricultural shows in the country.

Prince Charles met exhibitors at the Westmorland County Show - founded in 1799 and held in Milnthorpe, Cumbria - and learned about the county's livestock, food and pastimes.

Some 30,000 visitors attend each year.

This year's event had 19 cattle breed sections and 29 sheep breed sections as well as pigs, goats, poultry, horses, alpacas, hounds, terriers and gundogs.

Those attending also learned about countryside pursuits and viewed demonstrations of rural crafts, forestry skills and Westmorland wrestling.

In the cattle marquee the Prince met one of the show's longest-standing exhibitors, the Robinson family of Strickley Farm, Old Hutton.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Prince also spoke to representatives of Dalemain Marmalade

Henry Robinson, son James and grandson Robert showed off their prize-winning dairy shorthorn cattle.

The Robinson family have had a presence at the show for 142 consecutive years.

Prince Charles sampled local spirits in the show's food hall, presented the trophy for the Champion Upland Sheep and witnessed a traditional Cumbrian wrestling competition.

He also paid a visit to a stall run by the Prince's Countryside Fund, which he established in 2010, and stopped by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust to see a variety of threatened livestock.

The trust is one of the Prince's longest standing patronages, having begun in 1986.