Clown mask-wearing knifeman targets shop
- 25 September 2017
- From the section Cumbria
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A would-be robber wearing a clown mask and armed with a kitchen knife is being sought by police in Cumbria.
The man targeted JustShop in Barrow at 15:40 BST on Sunday and demanded cash, but fled empty-handed after being challenged by the shopkeeper.
He was wearing a tracksuit and what was described as a "Halloween clown-style mask with prominent teeth".
Cumbria Police has released a CCTV image and asked anyone with information to get in touch.