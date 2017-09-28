Barrow PC sacked for Facebook comment
- 28 September 2017
A police officer has been sacked for writing an "offensive and potentially inflammatory" comment on Facebook.
Cumbria Police said Ross Lister, who worked as a PC in Barrow, had been dismissed without notice.
At a special case hearing, Chief Constable Jeremy Graham found the behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
A spokeswoman added potential criminal proceedings meant they could not provide any more details.