Cumbria

Barrow PC sacked for Facebook comment

  • 28 September 2017
  • From the section Cumbria

A police officer has been sacked for writing an "offensive and potentially inflammatory" comment on Facebook.

Cumbria Police said Ross Lister, who worked as a PC in Barrow, had been dismissed without notice.

At a special case hearing, Chief Constable Jeremy Graham found the behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

A spokeswoman added potential criminal proceedings meant they could not provide any more details.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites