Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Audrey Tunstall's family said she was an "elegant and cheery lady"

A man has admitted causing the death a 79-year-old woman in a crash which badly injured her friend.

Audrey Tunstall, of Seaton, Cumbria, died after being struck by a car on the A596 in Workington on 22 October, 2017.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Stephen Farragher, 47, of Thirlmere Avenue, admitted causing her death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing the serious injury of pedestrian Natalli Fisher, 35, by dangerous driving.

Michael Rawlinson, defending, said Farragher "accepts, absolutely, his culpability", and said that "excessive speed" caused the collision near Dunmail Park shopping centre.

The father-of-two was granted bail and will be sentenced on 2 November. He was given an interim driving ban.

Judge Peter Davies told him that "all options", including a prison term, were being considered.