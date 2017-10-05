Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unite described the 1.5% pay rise for workers at Sellafield as "completely unacceptable"

A second group of workers has voted to go on strike at the Sellafield nuclear site in a dispute over pay.

The Unite union said its members backed industrial action by a ratio of nine to one in protest at an imposed 1.5% wage rise.

The union, which has 1,100 members at the site, said it would announce strike dates soon.

Sellafield Ltd has previously said it had to deliver value for money to the taxpayer.

Unite regional officer Graham Williams said the pay increase was well below the current 3.9% retail price index (RPI) inflation rate.

Members of the GMB union staged a 24-hour strike last month in the same dispute.