Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place close to the junction of Church Street and Ramsden Street

A man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman in her 50s was attacked in Barrow.

The victim was confronted in Church Street, near the junction with Ramsden Street, at about 22:30 BST on Friday.

A 36-year-old man from the town was arrested and charged. He has also been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is due to appear before Furness Magistrates' Court on Monday.