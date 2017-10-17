Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Paterson was drunk when he attacked the female couple

A drunken man who stamped on the heads of a female couple in a homophobic attack has been jailed.

Laura Price was holding hands with girlfriend Yazmin Wood when she was dragged into an alleyway by Ross Paterson and kicked "like a football".

Miss Wood was also stamped on the head during the attack near Penrith Leisure Centre, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Paterson, 29, of South Lanarkshire, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for 28 months.

Moments before Paterson, of Unitas Crescent, Carluke, launched the attack in the early hours of 18 August, he had shouted homophobic abuse at the couple as they held hands.

The court heard Miss Price was left with blood "spurting" from a head wound and a footprint on her face and that she had tried to shield Miss Wood who was thrown to the ground.

Both women suffered serious injuries and were left "profoundly" affected by the attack, the court heard.

Jailing Paterson, Judge Peter Davies said: "They were both defenceless, and you attacked them because they were in a same sex relationship."