Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Cook carried out the offences in the late 1990s

A man who repeatedly sexually abused a teenage girl in Cumbria has been jailed for four years.

Roger David Cook, 50, had initially denied committing a number of historical offences in the Appleby area in the late 1990s.

But before his victim, who is now an adult, was about to give evidence at the trial at Carlisle Crown Court, he changed his plea to guilty.

Cook admitted three counts of indecent assault against a girl under 16.

He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

The court was told Cook had molested the younger and "bought" her secrecy with "threats of violence".

'Isolated his victim'

Extracts from the victim's statement read out in court said: "The whole thing has left me feeling like a wreck. I felt, for some reason, it was all my fault.

"I will carry around with me what he has done to me for ever."

Judge Tony Lancaster said the victim had "had to carry the burden" of what Cook did for many years.

Cook, of no fixed address, was also told he must sign the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.

After sentencing, Det Con Adam Braniff of Cumbria Police, said: "Roger Cook is a sexual predator who isolated his victim in order to carry out his attacks.

"I would like to praise the victim for her courage in reporting what happened to her and assisting with our investigation.

"Cook's actions had a significant effect on her childhood and her adult life. I hope that today's sentencing can assist in her attempts to move on from this."